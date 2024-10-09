Open Menu

PM Lauds Security Forces For Thwarting Terrorist Attack In Zhob; Successful Operation In Mir Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps post in District Zhob and carrying out a successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The prime minister appreciated the security forces for sending terrorists to hell and said that these killed terrorists were involved in terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also expressed his grief over Shahadat of Havaldar Jamshair Khan and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister observed that the Jawans of security forces were acting like bulwark against the scourge of terrorism and the sacrifices of Shuhada would not go in vain.

He also reiterated the resolve to continue the fight against terrorists till complete elimination of terrorism, adding the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with its brave security forces.

