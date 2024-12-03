Open Menu

PM Lauds Senate's Role For National Solidarity, Provincial Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PM lauds Senate's role for national solidarity, provincial harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the legislation by the Senate for public welfare, said that the upper house was playing a vibrant role in promoting national solidarity and provincial harmony.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Senate Senator Syedaal Khan who called on him here.

In the meeting, they discussed the country's overall political situation, according to a PM Office press release.

The Senate deputy chairman appreciated the government's efforts to revive the national economy and the prime minister's initiatives for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Progress Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

12 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

12 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

12 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

12 hours ago
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

12 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

13 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

13 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

13 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

13 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan