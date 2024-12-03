(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday highlighting the legislation by the Senate for public welfare, said that the upper house was playing a vibrant role in promoting national solidarity and provincial harmony.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Senate Senator Syedaal Khan who called on him here.

In the meeting, they discussed the country's overall political situation, according to a PM Office press release.

The Senate deputy chairman appreciated the government's efforts to revive the national economy and the prime minister's initiatives for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.