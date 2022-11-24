PM lauds services of outgoing CJCSC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Thursday.

The prime minister lauded the services of General Nadeem Raza for the defence of the country.

He acknowledged the professionalism and dedication of General Nadeem Raza and also expressed best wishes for him.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging his services for the national defence and for the institution of armed forces.