PM lauds services of Pakistani descent physicians of North America

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised the commitment and resilience of the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North America (APPNA) for serving Pakistan and building Pak-US relations.

"We are grateful for APPNA's timely support for flood response and COVID-19 management in Pakistan," he wrote on Twitter.

He congratulations APPNA President Dr. Arshad Rehan and the family of Pakistani-American physicians on its 46th Annual Convention.

The prime minister said the country was proud of their professional and humanitarian achievements.