Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Services Of Special Assistant Fahd Husain As He Steps Down

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PM lauds services of special assistant Fahd Husain as he steps down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked his special assistant Fahd Husain, who stepped from the post.

"Thank you for your service to the country, Fahd sb. As my Special Assistant on public policy and strategic communication, I greatly benefited from your wise counsel," he said in a tweet.

Sharif said he found Fahd Husain a wonderful team player and a great human being.

"My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," he said.

Fahd Husain announced on Twitter that he had stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year.

"Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me opportunity to serve in public office," he said.

He said, "I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Post From Best

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

14 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

23 minutes ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

23 minutes ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

23 minutes ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

23 minutes ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.