PM lauds services of special assistant Fahd Husain as he steps down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked his special assistant Fahd Husain, who stepped from the post.

"Thank you for your service to the country, Fahd sb. As my Special Assistant on public policy and strategic communication, I greatly benefited from your wise counsel," he said in a tweet.

Sharif said he found Fahd Husain a wonderful team player and a great human being.

"My best wishes to you for your future endeavours," he said.

Fahd Husain announced on Twitter that he had stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year.

"Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me opportunity to serve in public office," he said.

He said, "I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better."