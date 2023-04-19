ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting the challenges faced by the country in the wake of climate change.

"Incredible public service, Minister Sherry.

The way you have presented Pakistan's case on climate change after the devastating floods last year is truly remarkable," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

PM Shehbaz expressed words of appreciation as the prestigious Times magazine placed Sherry Rehman on its list of 100 influential people of the year 2023.

"It is a well-deserved honour," he said.

Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging her services in the field of climate change.

"Thank you so much Prime Minister. Am truly humbled, and thank you for your support," she said.