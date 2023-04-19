UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Sherry Rehman For Effectively Highlighting Pakistan's Climate Change Woes At Int'l Level

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PM lauds Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting Pakistan's climate change woes at int'l level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting the challenges faced by the country in the wake of climate change.

"Incredible public service, Minister Sherry.

The way you have presented Pakistan's case on climate change after the devastating floods last year is truly remarkable," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

PM Shehbaz expressed words of appreciation as the prestigious Times magazine placed Sherry Rehman on its list of 100 influential people of the year 2023.

"It is a well-deserved honour," he said.

Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for acknowledging her services in the field of climate change.

"Thank you so much Prime Minister. Am truly humbled, and thank you for your support," she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Twitter

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

10 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

11 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.