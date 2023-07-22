PM lauds students of Danish schools for brilliance, success

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his project of Danish Schools had turned into a remarkable success and he was happy to see the success of brilliant and capable students who made their mark in studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his project of Danish Schools had turned into a remarkable success and he was happy to see the success of brilliant and capable students who made their mark in studies.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "The way a gardener is happy after seeing his garden green and full of fruit, similarly today my heart wanted me to bow before Allah and express gratitude after seeing the brilliant, capable and successful students of Danish School." "Despite harsh criticism, I planted this sapling with my own hands for the poor and helpless children, and now Danish school with the grace of Allah has turned it into a strong tree.

Every student is dear to me like my own children, and my ears were eager to learn about their success in the world as a father is keen.""To the capable children of my nation who were facing the darkness of poverty, I pledged as their servant that I will spread the light of progress by equipping them with education and skills," he said adding, "With the help of Allah and hard work of authorities concerned, who did everything to keep this light ablaze, this promise is fulfilled and as a servant of the nation nothing more than this can make me happy."