PM lauds team for ensuring sugar price cut to Rs 81 per kg

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy.

"MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had earlier directed his team to make policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man.