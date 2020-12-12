UrduPoint.com
PM Lauds Team For Ensuring Sugar Price Cut To Rs 81 Per Kg

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:55 PM

PM lauds team for ensuring sugar price cut to Rs 81 per kg

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy.

"MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had earlier directed his team to make policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man.

