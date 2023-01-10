UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds 'Team Pakistan' For Securing Over $9 Bln Pledges At Geneva Conference

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 07:16 PM

PM lauds 'Team Pakistan' for securing over $9 bln pledges at Geneva conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said over $9 billion in pledges made by the countries and development partners showed their confidence in Pakistan's coalition government

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said over $9 billion in pledges made by the countries and development partners showed their confidence in Pakistan's coalition government.

"As a Team Pakistan, your success is an achievement and a moment of pride for the coalition government and the nation," the prime minister told the members of his delegation and officials of the country who worked in holding of the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.

The prime minister expressed these views as the day earlier he co-hosted a conference on the reconstruction and rehabilitation in the wake of the country's summer floods in Geneva.Shehbaz Sharif lauded the contribution of all concerned ministries and departments in making Geneva's Resilient Pakistan conference a success.

He acknowledged the role played by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He assured that as a trust, the financial assistance would be provided to the deserving through a third-party audit.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the special financial support extended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman besides the pledges of the conference.

He also highlighted the support of the leadership of China, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the European Union, the United States, Germany, Japan, France, and other countries to help Pakistan overcome the post-flood challenges.

He lauded the support of the Islamic Development Bank, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United States Agency for International Development, Department for International Development, and other aid agencies.

The prime minister earlier in a tweet said the climate crisis had severely threatened nations' capacity to achieve Sustainable Development Goals as a return to business-as-usual was out of the question.

"World needs to employ vision and solidarity to transition to a sustainable future of hope. The darkness of disasters should be replaced by the light of opportunity," he said.

He mentioned that in his address at Resilient Pakistan Conference, he outlined the recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction needs of the country over medium to long terms.

"I explained how flood ravages have caused learning, health, and infrastructure losses. I alerted the world to spectre of food insecurity," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World World Bank Hina Rabbani Khar Information Minister Ahsan Iqbal Flood Sherry Rehman China Ishaq Dar Threatened Sardar Ayaz Sadiq France European Union Saudi Bank Qatar Maryam Aurangzeb Germany Geneva Japan United States United Arab Emirates Asian Development Bank All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Bela ..

Armenia Not Invited to Union State of Russia, Belarus - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues stay against removal of MCI director

1 minute ago
 NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend it ..

NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

1 minute ago
 Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT ..

Microsoft Considering Investing $10Bln in ChatGPT Developer OpenAI - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-T ..

Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises to All-Time High of 6.521Mln TEU in 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports club ..

Sharjah Crown Prince increases Sharjah sports clubs budget for 2023

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.