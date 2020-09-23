PM lauds Turkish President for raising voice for Kashmiris

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep appreciation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Turkey said Kashmir dispute is a burning issue urging United Nations to resolve it through dialogue as it is key to peace and stability in South Asia.

Speaking via video-link to the UN General Assembly’s landmark 75th session, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, his country is in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within framework of United Nations' resolutions of Kashmiri people.

He said unilateral move by India on Ausust 5th, last year to annex the disputed territory and abolition of special status of Jammu and Kashmir has further complicated the problem.