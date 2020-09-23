UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Lauds Turkish President For Raising Voice For Kashmiris

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:47 AM

PM lauds Turkish President for raising voice for Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep appreciation for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for once again raising his voice in support of the rights of Kashmiri people during address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Turkey’s unwavering support remains a source of strength for the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

Turkey said Kashmir dispute is a burning issue urging United Nations to resolve it through dialogue as it is key to peace and stability in South Asia.

Speaking via video-link to the UN General Assembly’s landmark 75th session, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, his country is in favour of solving this issue through dialogue within framework of United Nations' resolutions of Kashmiri people.

He said unilateral move by India on Ausust 5th, last year to annex the disputed territory and abolition of special status of Jammu and Kashmir has further complicated the problem.

Related Topics

Assembly India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Jammu Tayyip Erdogan Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global coalition for COVID-19 immunisat ..

50 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 202 ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

10 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

11 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.