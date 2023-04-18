PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Published April 18, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says climate change has affected us in the form of unprecedented floods while a massive earthquake wreaked havocs in Turkiye and Syria.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistann Point News-April 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan will always remember the timely and valuable support of its brotherly Muslim countries during the disastrous floods in the country last year.

Addressing an Iftaar dinner hosted in the honor of diplomatic corps of Muslim countries in Islamabad on Monday evening, he said climate change has affected us in the form of unprecedented floods while a massive earthquake wreaked havocs in Turkiye and Syria.

The Prime Minister said the global market is in grip of soaring prices of oil and other essential commodities which have gone beyond the reach of Pakistan and some other Muslim countries.

He said as our brotherly countries, Saudi Arabia and Iran have bridged their differences, it is a remarkable achievement.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that cooperation between these two countries will multiply in many ways in times to come.

Expressing grave concern over the situation in Palestine, the Prime Minister said hundreds of people have been killed in last few months due to naked aggression of Israel which is seeing no end.

