PM Launches '4RF' Action Plan For Post-flood Rehab, Reconstruction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PM launches '4RF' action plan for post-flood rehab, reconstruction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday launched a plan of action named 'Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework' (4RF), which will be carried out in the flood-affected areas of the country.

The copy of the 4RF report was presented to the prime minister by Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI) here in a meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal apprised the prime minister that the document was based on the loss and damage estimated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment report, which was launched in late October this year.

The 4RF document contained short- medium- and long-term climate resilient strategy.The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Development Partners, line ministries, National Disaster Management Authority, and the provincial governments for adopting a whole of Pakistan and inclusive approach in bringing out this important framework.

He congratulated the Minister and his team for their hard work.

The prime minister directed that necessary efforts must be made for effective pitching of this framework in the upcoming Development Conference, scheduled to be held on 9th January 2023 at Geneva, Switzerland.

He directed that Ministry of Planning in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Climate Change and Economic Affairs Division may take necessary steps for effective dissemination of the document to all the stakeholders at home and abroad.Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah and other senior officials of Planning Ministry were also present in the meeting.

