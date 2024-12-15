PM Launches Anti-polio Campaign, Commits To Eradicate Virus Forever
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched the anti-polio drive by administering polio drops to children under five years of age, emphasizing the government’s commitment to completely eradicate polio virus from Pakistan.
During the inauguration, the prime minister highlighted the growing concern of rising polio cases, with around 60 new reported cases, but assured that with the combined efforts of the Federal and provincial governments, the country would overcome this challenge.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to the international partners who had supported Pakistan in the fight against polio, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the government of Saudi Arabia.
He specifically thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his contributions to the anti-polio campaign in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“I especially thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for his very valuable contribution towards eradicating polio not only in Pakistan but also Afghanistan, and of course, I deeply appreciate the efforts of Bill Gates Foundation, WHO and I want to assure you that together we will march forward and will not rest until polio is thrown out for all times to come,” he added.
Under the leadership of Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq and Dr. Bharat, he said the campaign aims to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated, with over 400,000 polio workers deployed across 143 districts in the country.
The prime minister urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure the safety of their children from polio, a disease that remains a significant threat in the region.
He also acknowledged the dedication of the polio workers, recognizing their bravery and hard work in difficult circumstances. He extended his appreciation to the security forces and law enforcement agencies for providing essential protection to the polio teams, ensuring their safety as they carry out their vital mission.
Earlier, Prime Minister’s focal person for the anti-polio drive Dr. Ayesha Raza Farooq, thanked the Prime Minister for his steadfast support and participation. She noted that the Prime Minister’s continuous involvement in the anti-polio efforts served as a testament to his commitment to safeguarding the health of Pakistan's children.
She assured that the campaign would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that every child is vaccinated against the disease.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18th Constitutional amendment empowered provinces to take ownership of health related affairs: Gilan ..1 minute ago
-
11 injured in road accident1 minute ago
-
Shri Atma Ram Ji’s Samadhi, a religious site and historical heritage1 minute ago
-
PTI indulges in politics of protests, sit-ins as it lacks positive, constructive agenda: Tarar1 minute ago
-
3,345 accused of 1475 gangs arrested2 minutes ago
-
Youth dies, two critically injured in motorcycle accident in Layyah2 minutes ago
-
Rs1m released for medical expenses of police employees2 minutes ago
-
LESCO dismisses three employees2 minutes ago
-
Two children burnt to death, father injured2 minutes ago
-
PM launches anti-polio campaign, commits to eradicate virus forever2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam expresses grief over Siddiq-ul-Farooq’s demise2 minutes ago
-
Jamia Tur Rasheed chief calls on Sindh Governor2 minutes ago