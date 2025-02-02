PM Launches Anti-polio Drive For Year 2025; Vows To Eradicate Polio
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign for the year 2025 (Feb 3-9) by administering polio drops to children under the age of five.
Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s determination to eliminate the polio disease from Pakistan.
He said that the national polio vaccination drive would target millions of children in the country to save their future and health.
He hoped that the dedicated teams would work day and night to eradicate the disease, and would reach the far flung areas and villages, adding these teams would successfully meet the huge national responsibility by utilizing their complete energies.
The prime minister said that unfortunately, during the last year, a total of 77 polio cases were reported in the country which emerged as a huge challenge, besides posing a setback.
This year, only one case was reported, he said, and expressed the resolve to eradicate polio at all costs; with dedicated team work and support from the international partners.
The prime minister also expressed the hope that with international coordination and support, the crippling disease in the neighbouring brotherly country Afghanistan would end.
He appreciated all the international partners including WHO, UNICEF, Bill Gates Foundation and the brotherly country Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their commitment and efforts to the government in its efforts to eliminate polio.
Speaking on the occasion, PM’ Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Bharat said that they had highlighted the number of polio cases which were reported last year and did not hide it from the international community.
He said that positive outcome was being felt with concerted efforts by all the quarters and only one case was reported this year.
He also appreciated the prime minister for his supervision without which they would not be able to get the desired results.
PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the polio vaccination was a public campaign in which all segments of society have to take part and urged the parents to coordinate and save their children from polio.
Recent Stories
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM launches anti-polio drive for year 2025; vows to eradicate polio1 minute ago
-
PECA aims to curb fake news, protect digital media: Attaullah Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Multan Safe City project to be operational in March: RPO11 minutes ago
-
Gungmani police organize awareness walk against kite flying, aerial firing11 minutes ago
-
Two separate FIRs registered over attack on AC Kurram, police21 minutes ago
-
Shafay emphasizes key role of religious scholars in promoting harmony21 minutes ago
-
DG Levies expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Levies personnel in Daraban incident21 minutes ago
-
Lala Asad Pathan nominated as Focal Person for BITT's Prestigious Awards31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls31 minutes ago
-
First computer-based scholarship tests conducted for school students41 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death41 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 150kg adulterated spices, 50kg prohibited ingredients41 minutes ago