PM Launches Countrywide Monsoon Plantation Drive In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the people to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country’s forest cover.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the countrywide monsoon plantation drive in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister asked the people to fully participate in the tree plantation campaign to enhance the country's forest cover.

He said it is unfortunate that our forest cover is very less when compared with other regional countries as this matter was neglected in the past. He said we have to turn Pakistan green to fight global warming and offset the impact of pollution.

The Prime Minister said it will bring a big revolution if each person plants at least one sapling during the next three weeks.

Imran Khan said he has also directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure plantation at empty spaces in cities. He said our aim is to leave behind a better Pakistan for future generations.

Imran Khan said the government's ten billion tree Tsunami project as well as plantation of one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is widely acknowledged across the world. He said Pakistan is now recognized as a leading country which is taking steps to reverse carbon emissions.

