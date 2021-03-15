UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Launches Countrywide Olive Cultivation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:42 PM

PM launches countrywide olive cultivation campaign

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a large scale countrywide olive tree plantation campaign, starting from Nowshera district

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a large scale countrywide olive tree plantation campaign, starting from Nowshera district.

The Prime Minister planted a sapling of olive at model plantation site of Amangarh in Nowshera, where a cultivation of around 7,200 olive plants will be carried out.

The Prime Minister visited the cultivation area, where he was given a briefing about potential of olive plantation on the occasion. Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa� Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials were present.

The olive tree cultivation is part of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, under which olive trees will be planted at suitable locations across the country.

Promoting olive cultivation is one of the priorities of the government aimed at making the farmer prosperous and saving valuable foreign exchange.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister Defence Minister Governor Exchange Nowshera SITE From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to PM, inaugurated st ..

6 minutes ago

US Special Envoy Khalilzad to Take Part in Afghan ..

4 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

4 minutes ago

Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed suffers from cardia ..

21 minutes ago

Applications invited for renewal of pesticide lice ..

4 minutes ago

France's Danone Ousts CEO From Office Over Managem ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.