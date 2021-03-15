PM launches countrywide olive cultivation campaign

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a large scale countrywide olive tree plantation campaign, starting from Nowshera district

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched a large scale countrywide olive tree plantation campaign, starting from Nowshera district.

The Prime Minister planted a sapling of olive at model plantation site of Amangarh in Nowshera, where a cultivation of around 7,200 olive plants will be carried out.

The Prime Minister visited the cultivation area, where he was given a briefing about potential of olive plantation on the occasion. Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa� Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials were present.

The olive tree cultivation is part of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, under which olive trees will be planted at suitable locations across the country.

Promoting olive cultivation is one of the priorities of the government aimed at making the farmer prosperous and saving valuable foreign exchange.