PM launches Digital Youth Hub as one-stop guide on youth initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched a Digital Youth Hub portal to provide integrated and one-stop guidance on the youth-related initiatives launched by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched a Digital Youth Hub portal to provide integrated and one-stop guidance on the youth-related initiatives launched by the government.

In his address, the prime minister congratulated the youth on the launch of facility and assured that the government was expanding Youth Program across the country as laptops and business loans were being disbursed across the country.

He told the gathering that Rs 30 billion had already been disbursed by the banks to youth in form of business loans.

He said Rs 80 billion had been specified for youth-related initiatives including IT programs, freelancing, IT incubators and others, besides another Rs 5 billion allocated for sports projects.

The prime minister said he had replicated his idea of an Endowment Fund at the federal level as an Education Endowment Fund had been set up with Rs 5 billion funding.

He said that the facilities like laptops and other funding initiatives were only meant for the high achievers of the public sector universities.

The prime minister asked the youngsters to register themselves at the portal to avail the available facilities.

The prime minister thanked SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Lt General Senator Abdul Qayyum, vice-chancellors and members of the Youth Parliament for their efforts to uplift youth.

He assured the participants of continuing his efforts to empower youth to make Pakistan a great country.

The prime minister told the Azerbaijan Ambassador, also attending the ceremony, that a horticultural delegation from his country had visited Islamabad and shared experiences with the CDA which would be replicated in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to PM Shaza Fatima Khawaja told the gathering that the government had allocated Rs 5 billion for skill development and as much amount for sports-related programs.

She said the Digital Youth Hub was the culmination of all of the prime minister's initiatives for the youth he had taken during last few months which were actually the manifestation of Shehbaz Speed.

She said the Portal was the one-stop shop and mobile application providing guidance on all initiatives like laptops, scholarships and loans.

In his address, Senator Farrukh Qayyum said the youth of Pakistan were enlightened and read out Quaid-e-Azam's sayings apprising youth of their responsibilities for national development.

He said the country could never achieve progress without skill-training of its youth.

He said in its respective tenures, the PML-N government built efficient infrastructure and also forged friendly ties with the international world.