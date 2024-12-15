PM Launches Final Anti-polio Campaign Of 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the final anti-polio campaign of the year by administering drops to children at a ceremony on Sunday.
The seven-day drive, which begins on Monday, aims to vaccinate 23.
3 million children across Punjab, marking a crucial step in the government’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.
This concluding drive of 2024 will involve 85,000 mobile teams, working tirelessly to reach every child across urban and rural areas of the province.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth hit to death3 minutes ago
-
Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Kachi Abadis3 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Monday3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan is significantly important to promote trade: Ali Hassan3 minutes ago
-
PM launches final anti-polio campaign of 20243 minutes ago
-
Adviser to CM Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs visits Turbat University13 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 202413 minutes ago
-
DBA election to be held on January 1113 minutes ago
-
Int'l Tea Day marked13 minutes ago
-
Minister HE inspects ETEA’s computer based recruitment test13 minutes ago
-
Gas supply schedule for domestic consumers23 minutes ago
-
Maryam leads Punjab multi-sectoral investment drive in Guangzhou23 minutes ago