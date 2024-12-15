PM launches final anti-polio campaign of 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the final anti-polio campaign of the year by administering drops to children at a ceremony on Sunday.

The seven-day drive, which begins on Monday, aims to vaccinate 23.

3 million children across Punjab, marking a crucial step in the government’s ongoing efforts to eradicate polio.

This concluding drive of 2024 will involve 85,000 mobile teams, working tirelessly to reach every child across urban and rural areas of the province.