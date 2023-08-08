Open Menu

PM Launches Health Insurance Card Scheme For Working Journalists, Artists

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2023 | 12:38 PM

The media workers and artists will be able to get world class health facilities free of charge in 1200 hospitals across the country with annual corporate health insurance worth 1.5 million rupees under the health insurance scheme.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched health insurance card scheme for working journalists and artists in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the health insurance scheme, the media workers and artists will be able to get world class health facilities free of charge in 1200 hospitals across the country with annual corporate health insurance worth 1.5 million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister termed the insurance scheme as a revolutionary initiative in the field of journalism.

He said it is the first time that a health insurance scheme has been initiated for the working journalists and the artists.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of a special fund under which the journalists losing their lives during the line of duty will each be paid 04 million rupees. He said a decision to this effect was taken after consultations with the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

He said it is just the beginning and the amount will be further enhanced with increase in the resources.

The Prime Minister said that he has never complained against any media criticism directed towards him. He however stressed that criticism is beneficial when it is based on facts.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also launched Pakistan Code and Digital Repository of Federal Laws mobile App and website.

The Prime Minister said this will help the public easily access all types of federal laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the launch of health insurance scheme for the working journalists and artists is realization of the vision of the Prime Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan