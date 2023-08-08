PM launches health program for journalists, digitizing of federal laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the Prime Minister's Health Program for Journalists, Media workers, Artists & Technical resources; and Pakistan Code, a digital repository of Federal laws mobile app and website.

Under the health insurance card program, journalists, media workers, artists and technical resources will be able to get world-class health facilities free of charge in 1200 hospitals across the country with annual corporate health insurance worth Rs 1.5 million.

Likewise, with the Pakistan Code website and mobile app, judges, lawyers, legal experts, law students, government officials, and the general public will be easily able to access all types of federal laws.

The prime minister on the occasion distributed health cards among prominent journalists including Afzal Butt, Nawaz Raza and others.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz said for the first time in the history of the country, the government had launched such a facility for the journalists and media workers who work in difficult situations.

He congratulated Minister for Information Marriyam Aurangzeb and her team for their work to finalize this program.

He also felicitated Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarrar for his efforts in launching the mobile app and website.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced to establish a special fund for journalists and media workers under which a Rs 4 million compensation amount would be paid to the families of the journalists and media workers who died in line with their duties. He said this amount would be increased gradually.

The prime minister said ever since he took over the charge in April 2022, he faced immense criticism from journalists. However, he did not complain of any such criticism as he believed in the freedom of media. He said the criticism should be constructive and based on facts.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as an opposition leader of providing maximum facilities to the journalists and media workers had been implemented.