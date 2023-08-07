PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched the national Hepatitis-C elimination programme and a campaign to create awareness among people about hepatitis disease.

The programme was launched at a conference on elimination of Hepatitis-C from the country, in Lahore.

Addressing the conference, the Prime Minister said the Federal government has provided 35 billion rupees fund on the basis of half contribution by provincial governments for the Hepatitis-C elimination programme.

He said all those who are tasked with the onus to serve humanity, should strive for the provision of free-of-cost health facilities to the poor.

The Prime Minister said during 2018, about 26 Hepatitis C filter clinics were established in Punjab under the umbrella of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, where patients were treated with great care and provided free medicines.

He said the PKLI has now 15 billion rupees in the trust fund which would help in providing free treatment to the poor.