PM launches ICT City App for 43 public services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government fulfilled another commitment when it launched the ICT City App bringing government directly to people's doorstep and all city departments together.

The prime minister said it had become even more critical during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Imran Khan said this App would end inconvenience caused to the citizens having to wait in long queues and numerous trips to government offices. "After a trial period in Islamabad we will introduce this service in other cities as well," he added.

He said the City App's 43 services included e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth and death certificates and other services.

He said the App would also allow rapid response by the administration to shortages of goods including vital medical supplies.