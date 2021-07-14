PM launches Letter of Administration, Succession Certificates Initiative for Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative for Punjab, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, the legal heirs can get succession certificates from National Database and Registration Authority within fifteen days without approaching the courts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister termed it an important step saying it will greatly facilitate the people including the overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister expressed the commitment to use the latest technologies in order to bring further ease in the lives of the people.

He said we are also introducing e-governance to improve the performance of public sector departments.

He said land record of all the main cities including the Federal capital will be computerized by August.

The Prime Minister said that overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country who are immensely contributing to the national economy through their remittances.

He said a foolproof system will be brought enabling the overseas Pakistanis to cast votes in the elections.

Imran Khan said Electronic Voting Machines will be introduced to eliminate rigging in the elections. He said we will bring such a system that the election results are acceptable to the losing parties.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said implementation has been started on laws framed under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan He said the initiative of Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates will greatly reduce the burden on the courts.

The Law Minister said this mechanism is working successfully in Islamabad and one will also see its benefits reaching the millions of people of Punjab. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also passed this law.