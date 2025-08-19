PM launches monsoon tree plantation campaign to plant 41 mln new trees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the annual monsoon tree plantation campaign with the theme for the first week: “One Daughter – One Tree”.

As part of the campaign, 41 million new trees will be planted across the country over the next three months (August to October).

“Tree plantation is an important national, environmental, and climatic duty. It is essential to instill a sense of responsibility about it among all citizens”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting to inaugurate the Annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.

He directed that all relevant authorities must ensure that the tree plantation campaign was not just a symbolic activity but was implemented effectively.

“Tree plantation is a top priority for providing a healthy natural environment for future generations and for protecting against the destruction caused by climate change.”

The prime minister assured that the federal government will extend all possible support to make the tree plantation campaign a success.

He urged that all provincial governments, social and religious leaders, as well as all segments of society, particularly students, must play a constructive and coordinated role in the tree plantation campaign.

The prime minister gave special instructions that the growth and survival of the planted trees should be monitored using modern technology.

“Tree plantation has positive impacts on human life and plays a key role in the protection and enhancement of invaluable natural resources, wildlife, and vegetation”, the prime minister noted.

He said combating the harmful effects of climate change and increasing forest cover was only possible through an integrated and comprehensive strategy.

The prime minister also gave special directions to pay particular attention to tree plantation in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to mitigate the impacts of seasonal and flood-related disasters.

"Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by climate change. The Ministry of Climate Change should ensure full preparations for the upcoming Global Climate Change Conference”, the prime minister stressed.

Referring to the recent monsoon season, the prime minister noted that the unusual rains and floods resulting in heavy losses of life and property had once again proven that forests were indispensable for Pakistan.

He further instructed that during the monsoon season, a strategy be formulated for the availability and sowing of seeds on Margalla Hills, making use of the favorable climate and fertile land to protect the forests.

During the meeting, the prime minister was told that this year, the government was observing the monsoon tree plantation campaign under different weekly themes to highlight its importance and engage various segments of society.

Themes include: “One Daughter – One Tree,” “Green Canopy,” “One Tree in the name of every martyr,” and “Islam and Tree Plantation”, the prime minister was informed.

It was further informed that the purpose of these themes was to emphasize the role of women, youth, and institutions in plantation efforts while also paying tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Climate Change Shaza Mansab, Members of the National Assembly and Senate, along with other senior government officials and dignitaries.