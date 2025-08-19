PM Launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign To Plant 41 Mln New Trees
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the annual monsoon tree plantation campaign with the theme for the first week: “One Daughter – One Tree”.
As part of the campaign, 41 million new trees will be planted across the country over the next three months (August to October).
“Tree plantation is an important national, environmental, and climatic duty. It is essential to instill a sense of responsibility about it among all citizens”, the prime minister said while chairing a meeting to inaugurate the Annual Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign.
He directed that all relevant authorities must ensure that the tree plantation campaign was not just a symbolic activity but was implemented effectively.
“Tree plantation is a top priority for providing a healthy natural environment for future generations and for protecting against the destruction caused by climate change.”
The prime minister assured that the federal government will extend all possible support to make the tree plantation campaign a success.
He urged that all provincial governments, social and religious leaders, as well as all segments of society, particularly students, must play a constructive and coordinated role in the tree plantation campaign.
The prime minister gave special instructions that the growth and survival of the planted trees should be monitored using modern technology.
“Tree plantation has positive impacts on human life and plays a key role in the protection and enhancement of invaluable natural resources, wildlife, and vegetation”, the prime minister noted.
He said combating the harmful effects of climate change and increasing forest cover was only possible through an integrated and comprehensive strategy.
The prime minister also gave special directions to pay particular attention to tree plantation in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to mitigate the impacts of seasonal and flood-related disasters.
"Pakistan is among the countries worst affected by climate change. The Ministry of Climate Change should ensure full preparations for the upcoming Global Climate Change Conference”, the prime minister stressed.
Referring to the recent monsoon season, the prime minister noted that the unusual rains and floods resulting in heavy losses of life and property had once again proven that forests were indispensable for Pakistan.
He further instructed that during the monsoon season, a strategy be formulated for the availability and sowing of seeds on Margalla Hills, making use of the favorable climate and fertile land to protect the forests.
During the meeting, the prime minister was told that this year, the government was observing the monsoon tree plantation campaign under different weekly themes to highlight its importance and engage various segments of society.
Themes include: “One Daughter – One Tree,” “Green Canopy,” “One Tree in the name of every martyr,” and “Islam and Tree Plantation”, the prime minister was informed.
It was further informed that the purpose of these themes was to emphasize the role of women, youth, and institutions in plantation efforts while also paying tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Climate Change Shaza Mansab, Members of the National Assembly and Senate, along with other senior government officials and dignitaries.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports establishment, expansion of 308 digita ..
Hatta exports power to Dubai
Executive Council issues resolution forming Board of Trustees of 'Damj' award, c ..
Infinix HOT 60 Series: Turning Theft into Instant Regret
UAE showcases 'Lifeline' water project in Khan Younis to journalists
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2025
UAE an inspiring model in improving government performance: Arab Investors Union
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shuts schools in hilly districts amid bad weather, flood thre ..
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot
NDMA issues travel advisory as landslides cut off northern routes
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM launches monsoon tree plantation campaign to plant 41 mln new trees2 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held2 minutes ago
-
DC presides over revenue department's meeting, transfers officials through lottery2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust infamous ‘Raj Wali Gang’ in major operation3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sargodha helps citizens to recover Rs 39m12 minutes ago
-
AIOU opens registration for convocation 2025; deadline set as August 3112 minutes ago
-
Senators announces five day salary to flood victims13 minutes ago
-
Three-day symposium on `Radiation Techniques in Health and Environment’ continues in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Attends Closing Ceremony of Jashan-e-Azadi Hockey League32 minutes ago
-
AAC briefed about lifestock department's performance32 minutes ago
-
Professor Dr. Shoukat Iqbal Khattak highlights role of Pakistani Diaspora in educational diplomacy33 minutes ago
-
Senate extends two ordinances for 120 days42 minutes ago