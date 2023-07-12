Open Menu

PM Launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, Reforms In National Curriculum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:34 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched Pakistan Education Endowment Fund worth fourteen billion rupees and reforms in National Curriculum in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said a budget of three billion rupees has been earmarked this fiscal year for the endowment fund to equip the youth with education and make them builders of the nation.

He also clarified that this budget will not go into the endowment fund this year but directly to the youth in the form of scholarships. He said he wants to see the allocation of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund increasing to one hundred and forty billion rupees in the next ten years saying it is only through promotion of education, the country can be taken forward on the path of progress and development.

The Prime Minister recalled that Punjab Education Endowment Fund was established back in 2008 which provided scholarships to four hundred and fifty thousand students.

Terming the promotion of education as a sacred duty, the Prime Minister said special focus should be given to the areas which lag behind in development.

He said we have to focus on education which is meaningful and has relevance with the modern day requirements to better compete with the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said the tenure of present government is ending on the 14th of next month and then the Election Commission of Pakistan has to announce the election date. He said whosoever forms the next government after elections, top priority should be given to the education to make this nation great.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of the financial assistance extended by China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the difficult times. He however said we have to do introspection to put the country in the right direction.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that scholarships under the endowment fund will be given in various disciplines including nursing, engineering and social sciences.

The Minister said that incorporation of Constitution of Pakistan in the syllabus is an important milestone saying this will promote understanding amongst the youth about their rights and responsibilities.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said steps have also been taken by the present government to promote quality education and bring out of school children to the educational institutions.

