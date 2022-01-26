UrduPoint.com

PM Launches Qaumi Sehat Card Scheme In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2022 | 12:11 PM

PM launches Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan is the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facility to its citizens.                

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, all families of Islamabad, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Tharparkar will be provided free medical treatment at government and private hospitals.

The card will enable every family to avail healthcare facilities up to one million rupees in a year.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is the only country in the world to introduce such a unique ambitious program for providing free health facility to its citizens.

He said through this card people cannot only get free treatment in government hospitals but also in private ones of their choice.

The Prime Minister said health issues create economic problems for the people and our vision behind this scheme is to at least relieve them of the economic suffering when they get ill.

He said when people own their country, only then the country achieves the ideal of national security but when people are deprived of their basic needs how would they think of the nation and national interest.

Earlier, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said this Sehat Sahulat Card is a step toward a welfare state.

He said for now this facility is for In-patients only but in future it will be expanded for outdoor patients.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar briefed about the scheme and said all 36 districts of the province will be covered by the scheme by the end of March this year.

He said Punjab government is spending 400 billion rupees for the scheme.

He said 23 new hospitals are being established in the province including 8 mother and child hospitals while 158 hospitals have been upgraded. He said we want to make Punjab a model province in health sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Tharparkar Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family All Government Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fire erupts inside commentary box at National Stad ..

Fire erupts inside commentary box at National Stadium

25 minutes ago
 Fitter, stronger and pain-free, Collins makes Aust ..

Fitter, stronger and pain-free, Collins makes Australian Open semis

21 minutes ago
 EU Asks for Exemptions for Banks, Energy Deals as ..

EU Asks for Exemptions for Banks, Energy Deals as Part of Measures Against Russi ..

21 minutes ago
 TECNO all set to bring RGBW Camera Sensor Technolo ..

TECNO all set to bring RGBW Camera Sensor Technology to Smartphones

39 minutes ago
 OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in ..

OIC Expresses Concern over Recent Developments in Burkina Faso

47 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas i ..

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Civilian Areas in Saudi Arabia and United Arab ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.