PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

Shehbaz Sharif says under this package, cash transfers of Rs5000 through digital wallets will be made to four million deserving families

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday launched Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20 billion in Islamabad.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister said under this package, the cash transfers of Rs5000 through digital wallets would be made to four million deserving families in the most transparent manner.

He said this relief package would cover all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. He said there will be round the clock supervision and monitoring of the relief package.

The Prime Minister emphasized this package will spare people from the hassle of standing in long queues outside the Utility Stores. He said the Utility Stores Corporation will also be privatized.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania, saying it has aggrieved the entire nation.

He expressed the confidence that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would apprehend those behind the horrific incident and give exemplary punishment. He reaffirmed the determination to root out the menace of terrorism.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said cash transfers under Ramadan Relief Package will be completed in ten days. He said stalls will be established at the tehsil level during the holy month of Ramadan for provision of sugar at one hundred and thirty rupees per kilogram. He said Utility Stores will also provide essential commodities to the people on fifteen percent discount.