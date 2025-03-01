Open Menu

PM Launches Ramadan Relief Package Worth Rs20bn

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:35 PM

PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

Shehbaz Sharif says under this package, cash transfers of Rs5000 through digital wallets will be made to four million deserving families

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday launched Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20 billion in Islamabad.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the Prime Minister said under this package, the cash transfers of Rs5000 through digital wallets would be made to four million deserving families in the most transparent manner.

He said this relief package would cover all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. He said there will be round the clock supervision and monitoring of the relief package.

The Prime Minister emphasized this package will spare people from the hassle of standing in long queues outside the Utility Stores. He said the Utility Stores Corporation will also be privatized.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Darul Uloom Haqqania, saying it has aggrieved the entire nation.

He expressed the confidence that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would apprehend those behind the horrific incident and give exemplary punishment. He reaffirmed the determination to root out the menace of terrorism.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said cash transfers under Ramadan Relief Package will be completed in ten days. He said stalls will be established at the tehsil level during the holy month of Ramadan for provision of sugar at one hundred and thirty rupees per kilogram. He said Utility Stores will also provide essential commodities to the people on fifteen percent discount.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn

2 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first ..

Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa

31 minutes ago
 Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per ..

Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

6 hours ago
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

17 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

17 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

17 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

18 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

18 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan