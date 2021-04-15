UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen Scholarship Program

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the scholarship will be available to all the Pakistanis including non-Muslims, adding that the federal government will annually provide Rs 5.5 billion for 70,000 scholarships.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program for intermediate and undergraduate students in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the scholarship will be available to all the Pakistanis including non-Muslims.

The Prime Minister said the Federal government will annually provide five point five billion rupees for seventy thousand scholarships.

He said under the scholarship program a total of three hundred and fifty thousand scholarships will be provided in five years at a cost of twenty eight billion rupees.

The Prime Minister said the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also separately provide scholarship to the students.

Imran Khan reaffirmed the commitment to build Pakistan as a great nation on the State of Madina's principles of rule of law and focus on education.

He noted that no nation can make progress without education. He said the present government is especially focusing on the education sector with the aim that our youth learn from the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

The Prime Minister said under the umbrella of Ehsaas program, several programs have been started for the relief of under privileged segments of the society.

He said the network of Koi Bhooka Na Soye will be expanded to the entire country. He also commended the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for deciding to provide the universal health coverage to the people.

The Prime Minister said the struggle launched for supremacy of law will be won by us. He said no country can move forward without bringing the powerful people under the ambit of law.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship is a nationwide program and it will be implemented in one hundred and twenty nine universities across the country. He said fifty percent scholarships will be given to the women whilst two percent to the disabled persons. He was confident that this program will bring revolution in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion via video link, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a mechanism has been developed so that the students can apply for the scholarship from their homes.

In his remarks, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they support the federal government's initiatives aimed at uplifting the education sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Wa Progress Women All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Woman seeks action against police for entering her ..

7 minutes ago

56,000 Plus Farmers across Punjab Registered throu ..

17 minutes ago

Too Early to Point to De-escalation After US Ships ..

11 minutes ago

Transfer of NATO, US Forces Near Russian Borders t ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Declines to Say If Sullivan, Ushakov Discu ..

11 minutes ago

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman reacts to govt’s move to ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.