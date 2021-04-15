PM launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program for intermediate and undergraduate students in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the scholarship will be available to all the Pakistanis including non-Muslims.

The Prime Minister said the Federal government will annually provide five point five billion rupees for seventy thousand scholarships.

He said under the scholarship program a total of three hundred and fifty thousand scholarships will be provided in five years at a cost of twenty eight billion rupees.

The Prime Minister said the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also separately provide scholarship to the students.

Imran Khan reaffirmed the commitment to build Pakistan as a great nation on the State of Madina's principles of rule of law and focus on education.

He noted that no nation can make progress without education. He said the present government is especially focusing on the education sector with the aim that our youth learn from the Sunnah of Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Salam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

The Prime Minister said under the umbrella of Ehsaas program, several programs have been started for the relief of under privileged segments of the society.

He said the network of Koi Bhooka Na Soye will be expanded to the entire country. He also commended the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for deciding to provide the universal health coverage to the people.

The Prime Minister said the struggle launched for supremacy of law will be won by us. He said no country can move forward without bringing the powerful people under the ambit of law.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship is a nationwide program and it will be implemented in one hundred and twenty nine universities across the country. He said fifty percent scholarships will be given to the women whilst two percent to the disabled persons. He was confident that this program will bring revolution in the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion via video link, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a mechanism has been developed so that the students can apply for the scholarship from their homes.

In his remarks, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they support the federal government's initiatives aimed at uplifting the education sector.