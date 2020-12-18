PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

(@fidahassanain)

The programme envisages universal health coverage for the people of the territory.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider will also be present on the occasion.

Sehat Sahulat Program is one of the leading social health protection programs of the government designed to provide a path to reach Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan.

The program is providing free of cost financial health protection to poor and marginalized families to access quality indoor healthcare services from empanelled healthcare facilities or hospitals.

Under Sehat Sahulat Program, each enrolled family is provided with Sehat Card through which a family can access services for high cost diseases like heart surgeries, cancer, dialysis, neuro-surgical procedures, deliveries, C sections all medical and surgical procedures for which admission is required.

Currently, the Sehat Sahulat Program is in the process of implementation in more than ninety districts of Pakistan, providing free of cost healthcare services to more than nine million enrolled families.