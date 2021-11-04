PM launches the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan: Qalandar Lodhi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBPTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Former KP minister for Revenue MPA Qalandar Lodhi Thursday said that despite a price hike in petroleum products in the international market and other imported items Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the largest relief package in the history of Pakistan to lessen the hardships of the inflation-hit public.

Talking to APP, Qalandar Khan Lodhi stated that a subsidy of Rs120 billion rupees would be given to the eligible families for the purchase of ghee, wheat flour and pulses at 30 percent lower prices for the next six months which would stop the wave of price hike in the country.

He said that the largest ever relief package in the history of Pakistan would benefit 20 million families which would reduce the inflationary pressures and support them while it would have a positive impact on 130 million people of the country.

Former Minister for Revenue said that unfortunately our government is struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, besides the provision of economic relief we had to protect the masses from the outbreak. The best policies of government not only saved the people of Pakistan but also have started economic activities once again while the rest of the world was in lockdown, adding he said.

The current wave of inflation and price hike in Pakistan is a result of the increase of the petroleum products and other imported items from international markets, soon the Federal government would overcome the issue of inflation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qalandar Lodhi said.