PM launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched country's biggest tree plantation campaign targeting around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country on Tiger Force day.

The prime minister kick-started the campaign here at Korang Park where he planted a sapling.

On the occasion, a large number of volunteers of Tiger force and citizens participated by planting various saplings.

The government has announced to observe August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day' across Pakistan when over a million volunteers along with government would plant trees as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

As per plan, around 2 million saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.19 million in Punjab, 300,000 in Sindh, 57,000 in AJK, 15,000 in Balochistan and 11,500 in Gilgit Baltistan.