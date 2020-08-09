UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

PM launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday launched country's biggest tree plantation campaign targeting around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country on Tiger Force day.

The prime minister kick-started the campaign here at Korang Park where he planted a sapling.

On the occasion, a large number of volunteers of Tiger force and citizens participated by planting various saplings.

The government has announced to observe August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day' across Pakistan when over a million volunteers along with government would plant trees as part of 10 billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

As per plan, around 2 million saplings would be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1.19 million in Punjab, 300,000 in Sindh, 57,000 in AJK, 15,000 in Balochistan and 11,500 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Sunday Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

1 hour ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.