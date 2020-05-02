PM launches Web portal to help jobless people

(@fidahassanain)

The PM says all those who lost their jobs during the lockdown amid fears of Coronavirus should register themselves with the portal and they will be paid Rs 12,000.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday launched a support program for those who have lost their jobs due to novel coronavirus.

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM had earlier said that the government allocated resources to fight the challenge of coronavirus. To mobilize additional resources, the Prime Minister also set up a Covid-19 Relief Fund. These funds would be disbursed to those wholost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 crisis.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has stressed on the need for a collective response to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a news channel, he asked the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to avoid doing politics over the issue of COVID-19.

The Minister said the relief packages announced by the Federal government is for the whole country rather any specific province or area.

He said the deserving families from across the country including Sindh are getting an amount of 12,000 rupees each transparently under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Shibli Faraz said the government has given the concept of smart lockdown keeping in view the difficulties of the daily wagers and labourers from the impacts of Coronavirus as our country is not in a position to afford a complete lockdown due to its economic situation.

The Minister said the Federal government handled the issue of COVID-19 better than many other countries despite a lot of challenges including the economic one.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said improvement in health sector is responsibility of the provincial governments after the passage of 18th Amendment.