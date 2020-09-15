PM lays down foundation of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project today

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan laid down the foundation for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project in Lahore on Tuesday.

Imran Khan said this would be a planned city equipped with all the latest facilities, pointing out that six million trees would be planted in it.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Lahore.

“People at home and the international level are evincing their interest in this mega project,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stated that building a new city would not be easy and obstacles would come in its way. He directed the provincial government that there should not be any delay in the execution of this project. He said the Federal government will fully support the provincial government in this project.

The Prime Minister said the government would provide the basic infrastructure in this new city project whilst the rest of the city would be raised from the investment.

He expressed the confidence that their overseas Pakistanis will make the biggest investment in it.

Imran Khan said this city would have separate centers for Information and Technology and education.

The Prime Minister said there would also be affordable housing in the city to accommodate the poor people. He said they were also giving loans on low interest rates so that the salaried class, labourers and low income groups could own their houses.

Imran Khan said the vision of Naya Pakistan was to lift the people out of poverty. For this purpose, we have started the country's biggest ever poverty alleviation Ehsaas program. He said they had also established Panagahs.

“Our focus is now to improve the standards of these facilities,” he added.