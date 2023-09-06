Open Menu

PM Lays Floral Wreath At Yadgar-e-Shuhada

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PM lays floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday laid floral wreath here at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage and tribute to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

Speaking at a ceremony held here at Pakistan monument in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day, the prime minister said "We come here to pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced 'Shahadat' while ensuring the security of the nation".

He said "our martyrs who embraced martyrdom for the sake of their people and the country can never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts".

The prime minister said Quran e Kareem had also specifically mentioned martyrs with great reverence.

The people, he said who in their respective times sacrificed their lives to safeguard their nation, country, people and laws had in fact offered their lives in the way of Allah Almighty.

Referring to the moments of martyrdom of the valiant soldiers, the prime minister said "this is the moment that appears to be a death but actually it is the moment of meeting with the immortal".

He said the way the martyrs receive peace and blessings after death, they would have been longing for sacrificing their lives again and again.

