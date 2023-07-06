ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday during his visit to the Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province laid foundation-stone of infrastructure projects.

These include Torghar Bunir Highway, the Bunir-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Bunir RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge, PM Office said.

The prime minister will also meet the local tribal elders and noted personalities of the area.