PM Lays Foundation-stone Of Infrastructure Projects In KP's Torghar District
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday during his visit to the Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province laid foundation-stone of infrastructure projects.
These include Torghar Bunir Highway, the Bunir-Karakar Link Tunnel and Torghar-Bunir RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge, PM Office said.
The prime minister will also meet the local tribal elders and noted personalities of the area.