PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Low-cost Housing Scheme In Jalozai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:50 PM

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday inaugurated Jalozai Housing Scheme for low-income people under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Accompanied by Governor Khyber Pakhthunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communication, Murad Saeed, the prime minister unveiled the plaque of the mega housing project under PTI Government's flagship Naya Pakistan Housing Project for low-income people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The Prime Minister was given detailed briefing on the project and was told that it would be completed in 18 months. The project comprises 1320 housing units worth Rs 2.5 million each to be allotted to those having below than Rs 40,000 monthly income.

The project is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide low-cost housing to poor people and low income groups who find hard to construct their own houses with meager financial resources and spend their hard earned money by paying rents. These housing units would be allotted on merit through balloting process.

The Government has already inaugurated the mega project in Punjab and Islamabad and now in Khyber Pakhthunkhwa to provide affordable and low cost housing facilities to poor segment of the society.

Earlier, the prime minister planted a sapling at Jalozai Housing Scheme under Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

