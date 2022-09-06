UrduPoint.com

PM Lays Wreath At Martyrs Monument To Pay Tribute To 1965 War Heroes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument at Shakarparian to pay tribute to the heroes of 1965 war with India.

The prime minister also offered Fateha for the souls of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty of the homeland.

Speaking to media on the occasion, he said 57 years ago, the country's armed forces had thwarted the designs of an enemy four times bigger than it.

He paid tribute to the martyrs including Maj Aziz Bhatti, Major Shabbir Sharif, Squadron Leader Sarfaraz Rafiqui, Major Muhammad Ziauddin Uppal and several others who laid their lives in the line to defend the motherland against the Indian aggression.

Shehbaz said as the country grappled with floods, the entire nation was united to brave the challenges with the spirit of 1965 war.

He termed the floods as an unprecedented catastrophe in the country's history and added that the citizens and armed forces were united in coping with the problem.

