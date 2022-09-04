UrduPoint.com

PM, LCCI Delegation Discuss Flood Relief Activities

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2022 | 09:10 PM

PM, LCCI delegation discuss flood relief activities

LAHORE, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday met a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President Mian Nauman Kabir and discussed the ongoing relief work for the flood affectees.

The president of the chamber gave a cheque of substantial amount to the prime minister for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

The PM appreciated the national zeal of the members and representatives of the chamber.

He said, "We can achieve success in this world and the hereafter by fully participating in the relief work and rehabilitation of the flood affectees in this difficult hour, with national fervour." The nation today needed the same passion which it showed for the relief activities during the earthquake of 2005 and floods of 2010, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said citizens of every walk of life needed to play their role and the trader community could perform an effective role in the relief work.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister World Flood Same Chamber Sunday Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

12 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

22 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

22 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

22 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.