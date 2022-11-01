UrduPoint.com

PM Leads High-level Delegation To China On Maiden Official Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PM leads high-level delegation to China on maiden official visit

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday left here for China's capital Beijing on a two-day official visit.

During his first official visit to China after assuming office, the prime minister will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party (CPC) of China that elected Xi Jinping as general secretary of the party .

He is also scheduled to meet the Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Defence Production Sardar Israr Tareen, and PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Fahd Hussain, Zafaruddin Mahmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.

