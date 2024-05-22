Open Menu

PM Leaves For A Daylong Iran Visit To Condole Raisi's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:52 PM

PM leaves for a daylong Iran visit to condole Raisi's death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a daylong visit to Iran to express condolence over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a daylong visit to Iran to express condolence over the demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19, 2024.

During the visit, the prime minister will call on the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and meet Acting President of Iran Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

