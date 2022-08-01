PM leaves for Balochistan to visit flood affected areas: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for Khushnoob, Qila Saifullah district as part of visit to the flood-affected areas.

He would also visit a camp set up for flood victims in Chaman, she said in a tweet.

Earlier in another tweet, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would go to Balochistan today to review the relief operations in the flood-affected areas and meet with the flood victims.