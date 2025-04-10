Open Menu

PM Leaves For Belarus On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 04:17 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by DPM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, visiting Belarus on invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for Belarus on two-day official visit.

He is visiting Belarus at the invitation of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the Belarusian President to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation. The Prime Minister's visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in February this year have laid the groundwork for a productive visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and senior officials are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The visit follows Belarusian President's official trip to Pakistan in November last year.

Earlier, the PM directed the authorities concerned to ensure level playing field to local industries to accelerate industrial growth and increase exports.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, regarding the Export Facilitation Scheme.

During the meeting, recommendations were presented to make the Scheme effective and ensure that export sector benefits from it.

The meeting was briefed that the Scheme was launched to reduce production costs and enable the country's products compete in the global markets.

The Prime Minister said increasing the country's exports is one of the top most priorities of the government.

He directed the relevant authorities to further consult with experts to make the Export Facilitation Scheme more effective for facilitating the import of raw materials and machinery for export industries.

He said consultations be made with industries and business organizations and their suggestions be included in the budget.

