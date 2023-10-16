Open Menu

PM Leaves For China To Attend Belt & Road Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PM leaves for China to attend Belt & Road Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday left for China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing from October 17-18.

The prime minister is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The PM Office in a statement said PM Kakar would attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum titled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’ on October 18.

The prime minister during his stay in China will hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese leaders and other foreign dignitaries attending the Forum.

The prime minister will also meet the leading Chinese entrepreneurs to expand bilateral trade and investment.

He will also visit Urumqi, Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China to meet with local leaders and businesspersons, aiming to enhance trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

The visit of the prime minister comes in the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking the ten years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The prime minister will highlight the key achievements and the future priorities of CPEC, and reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to jointly promote its high-quality development.

