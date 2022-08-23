UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For Doha On Two-day Official Visit To Qatar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2022 | 12:17 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Doha on a two day official visit to Qatar on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

