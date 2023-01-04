PM leaves for flood-affected Sohbatpur district of Balochistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for Sohbatpur district of Balochistan.

In a tweet, the minister said that a briefing would be given to him on rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in the area.

The minister said that the PM would inaugurate the new building of flood-affected Government Boys school in Killi Jaya Khan.

The prime minister will also interact with the flood victims during his visit to Sohbatpur, she said.