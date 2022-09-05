UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For Flood-hit Qambar Shahdad Kot To Review Rescue, Relief Activities: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 10:20 AM

PM leaves for flood-hit Qambar Shahdad Kot to review rescue, relief activities: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had left for Qamber Shahdad Kot, Sindh to review the damage caused by the recent rains and floods and the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would meet the flood victims during his visit to the relief camp in Qamber Shahdad Kot.

More Stories From Pakistan

