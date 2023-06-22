UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For France To Attend New Global Financing Pact Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:21 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday left for France to attend the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris.

The prime minister is paying his official visit to France on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Global Financing Pact Summit will be a forum for discussion and consultation on changes in the global financial system in future to deal with the challenges of sustainable development, alternative and renewable energy sources, the environment and climate change.

The Prime Minister will address the summit as a key member of G-77 and as a head of the country, most affected by the adverse effects of climate change.

Besides attending the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

