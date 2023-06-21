UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For France To Participate In New Global Financing Pact Summit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 21, 2023 | 11:42 AM

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the Summit as leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of the one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for a two-day official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit, he will participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris.

The Summit will prove to be an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

The Prime Minister will address the Summit as leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of the one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of theSummit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World France Visit Paris

Recent Stories

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

10 hours ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.