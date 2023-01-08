UrduPoint.com

PM Leaves For Geneva To Co-host 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday departed to Geneva along with a high-level delegation to co-chair an international conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan', along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, being held on January 9.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marryium Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In the conference, Pakistan will outline the framework vision for rehabilitation and reconstruction and emphasis upon the need for global support and long-term partnership to implement it.

In the inaugural high-level opening segment, the official document would be unveiled over reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas, and feature partner support announcements.

The prime minister and the UN secretary general will also hold a joint press stakeout.

Leaders and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds are expected to attend the conference, both in person and virtual format.

More Stories From Pakistan

