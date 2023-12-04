PM leaves for home after participating at COP28

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday left here for home after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates where he participated in the Conference of Parties (COP28) summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday left here for home after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates where he participated in the Conference of Parties (COP28) summit.

UAE’s Minister of State for Government Development and Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi at Al-Maktoum saw off the prime minister at the Dubai International Airport.

During his stay in Dubai, the prime minister presented the country’s viewpoint on climate change.

He also held sideline meetings with the presidents of Sri Lanka and Maldives, the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Estonia, and Syria, and Bill Gates, the co-chairman of Melinda Gates Foundation.

PM Kakar visited the Pakistan Pavilion at COP28, participated in the Living Indus Initiative, and interacted with the Pakistani students who won the Zayed Sustainability Award.

From Dubai, the prime minister will arrive in Gwadar today where he will inaugurate the Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and the filtration plant for clean drinking water.